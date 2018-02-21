Polaner Introduces New Fruit Spreads Sweetened With Maple Syrup

Polaner, a national brand of fruit spreads, jams and jellies, is set to debut Polaner Fruit & Maple fruit spreads in April. This product is sweetened with golden Maple Grove Farms pure maple syrup and is available in four flavors: strawberry, raspberry, peach and blueberry.

Each Fruit & Maple variety contains four ingredients or less, the first two of which are fruit and pure maple syrup. The spreads have no high fructose corn syrup, no artificial flavors and no artificial colors. They also are gluten free and kosher.

This new product converges on two major food trends generating consumer demand, the company says. First, the spreads use pure maple syrup as an alternative to cane sugar and artificial sweeteners—on trend with the alternative sweetener movement that has grown 200 percent in the past four years. Second, there is a significant growth trend in pure maple syrup consumption not only due to flavor preference, but also for its budding use in recipes both at home and in restaurants.

“By using maple syrup as a sweetener, Polaner Fruit & Maple imparts a subtle, more balanced and gentler flavor than if sweetened with traditional cane sugar. Polaner Fruit & Maple is versatile as it perfectly complements recipes for appetizers, protein-based main dishes, side dishes, baking and cocktails in addition to its traditional usage at breakfast,” the company says.

“There is nothing like Polaner Fruit & Maple on the market today,” according to Meghan Swatt, brand manager. “With the popularity of pure maple syrup, it is a natural fit to combine maple syrup with the delicious fruit ingredients found in our signature Polaner All Fruit. And, it is exciting to extend the traditional usage to occasions like appetizers or cocktails.”

Introduced in 1880, the Polaner brand is comprised of a variety of fruit based spreads as well as jarred wet spices such as chopped garlic and oregano. Polaner All Fruit, which is Non-GMO Project Verified, is a leading brand of fruit-juice sweetened fruit spread. Available in 11 flavors, All Fruit is sweetened only with fruit and fruit juice. The brand also offers sugar-free preserves sweetened with Splenda.

