Sheetz, Mars Shine On 100 Best-Companies-To-Work-For List

Convenience retailer Sheetz climbed from the 87th spot in 2017 to 66th in this year’s ranking on Fortune Magazine’s 100 Best-Companies-To-Work-For List.

Sheetz is one of America’s fastest-growing, family-owned and operated convenience retailers with stores across six states. Unique benefits and advancement opportunities reflect the company’s genuine concern for employees’ well-being—a respect that extends across the country through “Total Customer Focus.”

Some of the unique aspects about Sheetz and its employee benefits include:

Above-Average Pay: In January 2016, Sheetz announced a $15 million wage increase for its store employees.

Full-Time Hours: In 2016, Sheetz shifted more of its store employees from part-time to full-time work.

Vacation and Personal Days: After a store employee has worked full-time for Sheetz for one year, they earn a one-week paid vacation plus four personal days per year.

Employee Bonuses: Every Sheetz employee is eligible to receive a quarterly bonus. Every year, 35–40 percent of pre-tax profits are paid out in bonuses for all employees. In 2016, Sheetz paid $53 million dollars in bonuses to employees.

Benefits: Health-care coverage includes medical, dental, vision care, prescriptions and disability insurance. Sheetz’s three wellness centers provide free, on-site care, screenings and health coaching to employees and eligible dependents. For those without access to the wellness centers, Virtual Health allows them to interact with a doctor by smartphone or computer. Sheetz’s 401(k) retirement savings plan matches employee contributions dollar-for-dollar, and employees are fully vested upon enrollment. Part-time employees receive full benefits when they work 30 or more hours per week.

Employee Stock Ownership: After working for Sheetz for one year, employees become company shareholders through the company’s Employee Stock Ownership Program (ESOP). Each year, Sheetz awards company stock based on years of service and salary level. Employees are 100 percent vested after three years of service.

Upward Mobility Opportunities: Company training allows people in entry-level hourly positions to move up and become supervisors, assistant managers and store managers. Seventy-two of the store managers started off as salespeople, and 86 percent of those managers were promoted from within. In a typical year, the company transitions about 50 store employees to supporting roles.

Educational Opportunities: To encourage employees to earn a degree, the College Tuition Reimbursement program offers $750 per semester ($1,500 per year) to anyone working toward an associate, bachelor’s or master’s degree. Graduate-level course work is fully covered, based on the employee’s position and career plan. Sheetz also partners with 26 colleges and universities to arrange tuition discounts of up to 50 percent off for its employees.

Free Drinks and Discounts: All store employees get free coffee, tea and fountain drinks while they are on the clock, and they receive half off prepared foods during working hours and receive 10 percent off everything in the store, whether they are on or off the clock. Non-store employees receive the 10 percent discount at any time.

On the supplier side, for the sixth year in a row, Mars Inc. was named to the 100 Best-Companies-to-Work-For list. Mars ranked No. 83 on the list, which is based on survey responses from more than 310,000 employees rating their workplace culture.

“Whether it’s our unique approach to business or our strong, principles-led culture, this recognition is a celebration of our associates’ success around the U.S.,” said Tracey Massey, president-Americas for Mars Wrigley Confectionery. “We are proud to have earned our place on this list once again and remain committed to continuing to create an environment that fosters growth, respect and inclusivity.”

Known for its investment in associate development, Mars provides a wide range of benefits and growth opportunities, such as allowing associates to experiment in different roles across business functions and offering pet-friendly offices and a robust personal development program and resources. Mars prioritizes a healthy, fulfilling life for associates with programs like parental leave and adoption assistance, while offering associates the opportunity to give their time and talents to organize, lead and recruit other volunteers through the Mars Volunteer Program.

