A2 Milk Among Fast Company’s Top 10 Most Innovative Food Companies

Business magazine Fast Company has named The a2 Milk Co. as one of its “Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Food” for 2018, one of 36 categories that recognize pioneering companies across industries. The categories range from artificial intelligence to wellness and honor leading enterprises as well as rising newcomers that exemplify the best in business and innovation, says Fast Company.

“We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company as one of the world’s most innovative companies,” said a2 Milk’s U.S. CEO Blake Waltrip. “A2 Milk is a true natural innovation in food that is bringing millions of consumers back to dairy.

“The company has gone from strength to strength both in the U.S. and further abroad. In Australia where our success originated, we have about 10 percent share of total fresh milk, about 26 percent share of the baby milk category and more recently are finding success in the lucrative China market. We launched into the significant baby milk category and now have about 4.1 percent share. We are also the biggest exporter of Australian fresh milk into China. All our chosen markets are really embracing the benefits of the natural A2 protein and seeing the benefits, whether you’re a consumer, farmer or retailer,” Waltrip added.

Conventional cows’ milk consumed in America contains a mix of two main types of beta-casein proteins, A1 and A2 protein. Independently published research suggests that the A1 protein in conventional cows’ milk often is associated with discomfort and digestive issues in people who show symptoms similar to lactose intolerance. These findings were more recently found in a study published in the U.K.-based, peer-reviewed Nutrition Journal reporting the improved gastrointestinal symptoms of drinking a2 Milk compared to drinking conventional milk in people with self-reported lactose intolerance.

A2 Milk works with local U.S. dairy farmers to identify cows that only naturally produce the A2 protein type and process their milk separately, making it possible for those with sensitivities to enjoy real cows’ milk, the company says.

A2 Milk recently expanded its U.S. market presence into the Northeast. It products are now available in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine. This is in addition to current distribution in the Southeast and California. Retailers that carry a2 Milk now include Wegmans, Stop & Shop, Giant Carlisle, Giant Landover, Whole Foods Market, Market Basket, Sprouts, Safeway, King Soopers, Target, Ralphs, Publix and ShopRite. A2 Milk has distribution in more than 3,600 stores across the U.S.

