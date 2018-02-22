Dallas Fresh Food Association Names First Board, Opens Membership

The Dallas Fresh Food Association (DFFA), a new association dedicated to raising the profile of fresh food in North Texas—including showcasing careers, food education and increasing consumption—has named its board of directors for 2018. Additionally, the association is encouraging local companies and their employees to become members.

This year’s board members, chosen for their expertise and passion for the association’s mission, include:

President—Dale Long of North Texas Food Bank . With more than 30 years in the fresh produce industry, and having served as chairman of several local organizations and associations, DFFA says Long’s leadership and connection with local retailers and schools will be instrumental in the success of its first year.

Treasurer—Michael Grinstead of The Grinstead Group . Grinstead brings experience as a consultant and business owner to his role as the organization’s financial overseer.

Marketing—Beth Keeton of DMA Solutions . A compelling storyteller, with experience with the media, Keeton will serve as marketing liaison for the DFFA.

Membership—Steve Monson of C.H. Robinson . For more than 27 years, Monson has helped retailers, restaurants, growers and foodservice companies meet consumers’ demand for fresh food. As membership, he will be leading sub-committees that will activate within the local community.

Philanthropy—Lucian LaBarba of Ben E. Keith . A fresh produce veteran, LaBarba is passionate about local outreach and continuing to leave a legacy within fresh produce that inspires the next generation to carry the torch, says DFFA.

Technology—Bobby Grinstead of FreightFlow. Tech-savvy and committed to finding solutions that innovate the fresh produce industry, Grinstead will be responsible for ensuring people will have access to helpful information and resources.

“The value of having a local association dedicated to serving the DFW area means being able to connect with and train the future leaders of the fresh food industry, while empowering our community to choose more fresh food,” said Long. “In order to truly impact DFW the way we know it desperately needs is to activate our individual talents together to create hands-on opportunities that make an impact across the very areas that we serve in our businesses.”

Focused on “careers and consumption” in the North Texas region, the DFFA’s immediate goals in 2018 are to create networking opportunities for local fresh food professionals through monthly luncheons with guest speakers, as well as local outreach opportunities to support food education in areas that are underserved.

Founding members of the association, who brought the DFFA’s mission and values to life in late 2017 include representation from the following companies:

For more information about the DFFA, please visit www.dallasffa.org. Members are not required to live within or have businesses in Dallas / Fort Worth, but are expected to attend the bi-monthly meetings.

