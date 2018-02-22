The Produce Moms Taps Former Kroger Staffer As Brand Ambassador

The Produce Moms (TPM), a community of fresh produce advocates, hopes to grow its brand recognition and reach with the addition of food blogger Candace Wylie to its team. In her new role, Wylie will be working with TPM founder Lori Taylor as a brand ambassador to support the company’s initiatives and activities.

In a former role with The Kroger Co., which spanned nearly 15 years, Wylie worked on customer loyalty marketing, social media and newspaper relationships. In addition to her work with Kroger, Wylie’s blog FoodLoveTog has led to her being recognized as one of America’s top African American food bloggers, says TPM.

Wylie will be making her solo debut on a TPM Facebook Live episode Friday, Feb. 23, at 11 a.m. EST. She will be preparing Simple Shrimp, Pepper & Onion. At the end of the broadcast, viewers who enter the keyword SWEET in the comments will be entered into a drawing to win a 3-piece bamboo cutting board set.

“When we announced our re-brand over the holidays, it was in part due to the expansion plan we had created for additional TPM brand ambassadors,” says Taylor. “Candace has a passion for food, as portrayed in her blog, and her work at Kroger has given her a strong familiarity with the grocery business and the brands that support the work of TPM.”

“The reason I’m a Produce Mom is because I have a four-year-old,” says Wylie. “I believe we are all trying to set up our children for life as good eaters. I’m proud to be on The Produce Moms team!”

TPM is vetting other personalities to bring onto the team and expects to announce additional brand ambassadors throughout the year.

“By expanding our Produce Mom personalities, we are providing our consumer community and brand partners with more voices, more recipes, more perspectives and more culture; all united under the mission and interest of increasing the consumption of fresh produce,” says Taylor.

TPM’s 20 brand partners include Sage Fruit, Chelan Fresh, Duda Farm Fresh Foods, Kroger, Wada Farms, Grapes from California, Mann’s, Grapery, Naturipe, Monterey Mushrooms, North Bay Produce, Salad Savoy, USA Pears, Watermelon Board, Military Produce Group, Josie’s Organics, Eat Smart, HMC Farms, Pink Lady and Crunch Pak.

Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, TPM educates consumers about fresh produce, introduces them to produce brands, engages the produce industry with consumers and promotes public policy to protect and increase the availability of fresh produce at American schools.

