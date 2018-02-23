Brookshire Grocery Co. Buying Eight Winn-Dixie Stores

Tyler, Texas-based Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) will acquire eight Winn-Dixie stores from Southeastern Grocers (SEG). The stores are located in South Louisiana, in New Roads, Breaux Bridge, Franklin, New Iberia, Abbeville, Crowley, Rayne and Eunice. They will become part of BGC’s Super 1 Foods banner.

“We’re excited about this agreement and the opportunity it provides us to further grow and expand in this region. These stores are a strong fit for our Super 1 Foods banner, and we look forward to welcoming new customers and employees in Acadiana,” said Brad Brookshire, chairman of the board and CEO for BGC. “We’re a family business celebrating our 90th anniversary this year, and we look forward to many more years here.”

“We are pleased to have found a strong partner in Brookshire Grocery Co. who shares our focus on customers and who respects and values their employees. We know BGC very well and are confident that the eight stores being transferred will see continued success in their communities,” said Trey Edwards, Winn-Dixie regional VP for Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. “Importantly, Winn- Dixie and Super 1 Foods are working together to ensure a smooth transition for associates and we are thrilled that our associates in these stores will have the opportunity to interview at their current store locations for ongoing positions. We would like to thank the loyal customers who have shopped at these locations and our team of hard-working associates for their commitment to serving our customers.”

After the closing process is completed, it is anticipated that the stores will undergo a brief transition period with the goal of re-opening within a matter of days under the Super 1 Foods banner. Super 1 Foods stores offer everyday low prices, fresh meats and produce. BGC’s first Super 1 Foods store opened in Alexandria, Louisiana, in 1984. The newest location opened in November 2017 in Youngsville, Louisiana.

BGC worked with The Food Partners, a grocery industry investment banking firm, as a strategic and financial advisor for this acquisition.