Coborn’s Honored For Its Use Of Birdzi’s Customer Engagement Platform

Coborn’s Inc. received a 2018 NGA Creative Choice Award for Integrated Marketing earlier this month for its implementation of Birdzi technology through its More Rewards program. The grocer was honored along with other Creative Choice Award winners at the NGA Show in Las Vegas.

“Building a data-driven customer-centric marketing strategy was a key initiative for us in 2016 and 2017,” said Dennis Host, VP of marketing at Coborn’s. “When we began concepting our More Rewards program requirements and exploring possible technology partners, we recognized that Birdzi was a perfect fit. They are smart, flexible, creative and solutions-oriented, bringing ideas and opportunities to us to leverage their technology and programming skills. Their tools have allowed us to engage with our guests in a much more personal way by deploying relevant offers to our guests and driving customer loyalty through a dedicated guest-facing website, mobile shopping app, personalized emails and in-store beacons.

“We have been very pleased with Birdzi’s work. They work hard to understand our business requirements and are creative, adaptive and smart partners who have helped us create a high-value platform for our guests that drives loyalty and differentiates us from our competitors.”

Birdzi is a provider of end-to-end digital customer engagement solutions for grocery retailers. The company says its platform helps regional retailers “leapfrog their largest competitors by driving contextually relevant engagement across every touchpoint, inside and outside the store.”

