  • Search 
    search
Home
Home Page Latest News

Fareway Celebrates New Store Opening In Des Moines

Posted by
Date:
in: Home Page Latest News, Independent Store News, Midwest, Operations, Store Design, Store News
Leave a comment
Fareway logo

Fareway Stores Inc. held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new store location at 4313 Fleur Drive in Des Moines, Iowa, that opened on Feb. 21. The new 30,000-s.f. store provides for an “unmatched, full-service meat department; farm-fresh produce; low, competitive prices; and the highest level of customer service,” the company says.

“This location has been highly anticipated by community stakeholders, area residents and Fareway staff,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We appreciate the efforts of city officials who worked hard to make this store a reality, and we’re excited to serve the south side community with this new metro location.”

“The Chamber of Commerce is delighted to welcome this new Fareway location to our thriving business community. We look forward to a strong partnership with Fareway and its employees as we work together to continue making the Des Moines south side a great place to live, work and do business,” said Chamber ambassador Chloe Ryerson, Bolton & Hay.

The new store will be managed by Grocery Manager Andrew DeGroote and Market Manager Kurt Johnson.

“We are looking forward to serving the community on the south side of Des Moines,” said DeGroote. “If you don’t immediately find what you are looking for, please ask, and we will do our best to make good on requests.”

Keep reading:

Fareway’s Trevor DeForest Is Nation’s Best Bagger

Fareway Toys For Tots Campaign Raised More Than $111K

Fareway Stores Opens New Meat Market In Lincoln, Nebraska

Tags:

About The Author

A word nerd, grocery geek and two-year member of The Shelby Report. She is a proud new homeowner and a great lover of avocado toast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *