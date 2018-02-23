Fareway Celebrates New Store Opening In Des Moines

Fareway Stores Inc. held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new store location at 4313 Fleur Drive in Des Moines, Iowa, that opened on Feb. 21. The new 30,000-s.f. store provides for an “unmatched, full-service meat department; farm-fresh produce; low, competitive prices; and the highest level of customer service,” the company says.

“This location has been highly anticipated by community stakeholders, area residents and Fareway staff,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We appreciate the efforts of city officials who worked hard to make this store a reality, and we’re excited to serve the south side community with this new metro location.”

“The Chamber of Commerce is delighted to welcome this new Fareway location to our thriving business community. We look forward to a strong partnership with Fareway and its employees as we work together to continue making the Des Moines south side a great place to live, work and do business,” said Chamber ambassador Chloe Ryerson, Bolton & Hay.

The new store will be managed by Grocery Manager Andrew DeGroote and Market Manager Kurt Johnson.

“We are looking forward to serving the community on the south side of Des Moines,” said DeGroote. “If you don’t immediately find what you are looking for, please ask, and we will do our best to make good on requests.”

