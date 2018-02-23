by Terrie Ellerbee/editor

Small towns need their own grocery store. And they need their grocers. Perhaps no community leans on a grocer as much as Osmond, Nebraska. The reason? James Bessmer is not only the owner who is opening up Tiger Town Food & Floral Center; he also is the mayor of Osmond.

Two initial attempts to reach him by phone were unsuccessful. On the first try, he was out helping the city remove 15 inches of snow. The second time, he was giving blood.

This is a civic-minded gentleman to say the least.

He and his wife, Nancy, are opening a new Tiger Town & Floral Center by necessity. The town needs a new grocery store because Tiger Town was the only one it had when it burned to the ground in July 2017. It had been housed in three buildings on the corner of 4th and State streets. They were connected by interior doors.

“The one was a three-story building. It used to have a Masonic Lodge up above it, and there were a couple of apartments up there. There was quite a ballroom up there. All that burned, all that history,” Bessmer said.

That oldest building of the three had been constructed in 1904—following a devastating fire, Bessmer told The Shelby Report. It had housed Tiger Town’s offices.

According to the local paper, it took three weeks just to haul away burnt grocery items from what remained of Tiger Town.

The new, 9,000-s.f. store will operate under the same name, Tiger Town Food & Floral Center. A tiger is the mascot for Osmond Community Schools.

Once the Bessmers got the “OK” from the fire marshal, work began to rebuild it on the same site as the former store. It was insured, and the close-knit community has pitched in as well.

“If Osmond needs something, the town and the surrounding area come together quite well,” Bessmer said. “To give you an instance, I think it was, oh, about 10 days after we had our store fire, the Sons of the American Legion had a fundraiser in the park, and they raised over $18,000 to donate toward the store.”

By October last year, the footings had been poured and electrical and plumbing work was under way.

Hopes were to get the new store open by Christmas 2017. But this is northeast Nebraska, so weather did impede progress some, Bessmer said.

A surprise

The Bessmers have kept plans for the store and progress on the interior secret as work continued.

“They can see what’s on the outside but the inside, we’re kind of keeping it covered up so it will be a surprise the day we open,” Bessmer said.

When asked what he could tell The Shelby Report about the interior of the store before the opening, he said, “It’s going to be very nice.”

Then he did offer just a few specifics.

“We’re going from 17 doors of frozen to 27. The produce will be expanded,” Bessmer said. “It will have a brand new meat department with a full-service meat counter. We do fresh meat. We do homemade brats, homemade potato sausage—a ring sausage made with pork and beef. It’s delicious. It is my grandmother’s recipe from the early 1900s.”

Yes, Mayor Bessmer works behind the meat counter, too.

There will be a bakery only because there isn’t one in town. The deli will sell fresh-sliced meats and cheese, but it will not have any take-home chicken or pizza.

“No, no, no, no, no,” Bessmer said. “Osmond has—we call it ‘The Tavern’—Tiger Tavern (Bar & Grill), and the (Osmond) Mini Mart, it has a nice deli, so I’m not going to run competition to them because they are good supporters of our store.”

That is the one thing he will not do. He will not compete with other businesses in the town of about 800 people.

The Bessmers moved to Osmond in 1982. He was an insurance agent for many years. He feels he was pushed out of that line of work by the Obama Administration.

“The insurance business scared me,” he said. “With what happened in the previous eight years underneath the former president, he pretty much abolished health insurance, and that’s what I was doing.”

The Bessmers had looked at buying a grocery store some years ago but that effort did not come to fruition.

“When this store became in trouble and they were threatening to close it—this small community, it would take a toll on it; so, we stepped up and purchased it.”

It was almost as if it were meant to be. That was in 2011.

When The Shelby Report spoke with the Bessmers in early February, the first load of groceries was set to be delivered to the spanking new grocery store on the 19th of the month.

At least a dozen locals will be employed at the store.

Bessmer will continue the balancing act between grocer and mayor for about three more years.

“I’ve been mayor for six years now,” he said. “I put term limits on myself.”

The Bessmers will no doubt continue to contribute to the community beyond the grocery store, and he will continue to wear many hats as his term rolls on and then expires. After all, as Bessmer said, “That is just the way it goes in a small town.”

Keep reading: