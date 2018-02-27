SpartanNash Introduces Banner-Specific Apps At Its Family Of Stores

SpartanNash has released new apps for its Family Fare Supermarkets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Family Fresh Market and Forest Hills Foods banners.

The mobile apps make shopping at participating banners more convenient, says SpartanNash, allowing store guests to view weekly ads, clip coupons, join “yes” clubs and track rewards all in one place.

“By bringing all of these features together in one easy-to-use mobile app, we are making shopping our family of retail stores more convenient, while also helping our customers save money,” said Brian Holt, SpartanNash VP of marketing. “Our retail stores provide customers with a wide range of grocery products to meet their everyday needs, and we want our apps to offer that same quality and convenience to them.”

The banner-specific apps allow customers to place curbside pickup or at-home delivery orders through Fast Lane, the company’s e-commerce program. Launched in July of 2017, Fast Lane is now available in 40 locations across Michigan and South Dakota.

Family Fare Supermarkets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Family Fresh Market and Forest Hills Foods customers also can manage their yes account, join clubs—which change often and encourage store guests to save money on the purchases they make most—earn rewards and track their progress toward additional savings, all from their phones.

The apps allow customers to clip digital coupons, which can be sorted by a variety of categories and personalized based on their preferences and buying habits.

Yes is available at Family Fare Supermarkets, Family Fresh Market, D&W Fresh Market and VG’s locations in Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

Apps for each of the five store banners are available now for iPhone and Android users to download.

SpartanNash is a Fortune 350 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent grocery retailers, select national accounts, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. SpartanNash serves customer locations in 47 states and D.C., Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Italy, Bahrain, Djibouti and Egypt. As of today, SpartanNash operates 143 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket and Family Fresh Market.

