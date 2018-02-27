Supervalu Promotes Woseth To Chief Financial Officer

Supervalu promoted Rob Woseth to the position of EVP and CFO, effective Feb. 25. Woseth had served as EVP, chief strategy officer since March 2013 and had served as the company’s interim CFO since last July.

As CFO, Woseth will lead Supervalu’s finance and strategic planning teams. He will work closely with the executive leadership team to drive business initiatives, provide analytics support and build financial strategies that underpin Supervalu’s “transformational growth,” the company says.

“Following a thorough internal and external search, Rob is the clear choice, and we’re delighted to have him assume the CFO role on a permanent basis,” said Mark Gross, Supervalu president and CEO. “Rob has strong business acumen, and he’s been a thoughtful steward of our business and finance organization these past eight months. His financial knowledge, strategic thinking and deep grocery industry expertise have helped drive many of our successes over the past several years, including the sale of our Save-A-Lot business and the completion of the Unified Grocers and Associated Grocers of Florida acquisitions this past year.”

Woseth has more than 25 years of experience in strategic leadership, planning and finance roles, including 15 years in the grocery industry. He joined Supervalu’s executive team in 2013. During his tenure, the company says he has helped orchestrate initiatives that have resulted in more than $200 million in annual cost reductions. Previously, he served as VP, business development and strategy at Albertson’s LLC. He also has held financial leadership positions as VP, research, for Water Tower Capital LLC and as VP, investment banking, at U.S. Bancorp Piper Jaffray. Woseth holds a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in strategic management from the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Business.

“I’ve been thoroughly impressed with Rob’s leadership and guidance, and have seen firsthand his ability to effect positive change in this role,” added Gross. “The board and I are confident in Rob’s ability to make important contributions to advancing the company’s growth strategy while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and improving stockholder value.”

Keep reading: