Kirkwood Deli Sponsors 5K Supporting Special Needs Amusement Park

Kirkwood Deli and Convenience, an independent store in Kirkwood, Missouri, has become a sponsor of Dash at Dusk, a 5K run and walk event that encourages amputees and those with disabilities to participate along with their peers and family. The event is being put on by Spirit of Discovery Park, an organization developing an inclusive amusement park in metro St. Louis specifically designed for people with physical and mental disabilities and special needs. The 5K will take place on May 6 in St. Peters.

To show their appreciation for his generosity, two members of the Spirit of Discovery Park board, interviewed Mike Bahour, Kirkwood Deli owner, and visited the store for a tour and photo shoot.

Annie Donnell, who is totally blind, spoke with Bahour over the phone to learn more about his company and what drew him to the Spirit organization.

The Kirkwood Deli has been open for sixteen years, but Bahour’s role there began only eight months ago. A 25-year veteran of the food industry, including gas stations, convenience stores and restaurants, Bahour saw an opportunity at the Kirkwood Deli when its previous owners reveled plans to close the restaurant since its lease was for sale. Not much work had to be done to transition the store to match his vision, Bahour told Donnell. Some new offerings are being added to the menu, and the physical menu was upgraded from cardboard signs to a digital screen. The store employs six people, and three of them were with the company prior to the transition.

Asked what “defines his success,” Bahour responded, “the quality of meat.”

The deli is known for the Boar’s Head meat it uses on gyros and Philly cheese steak sandwiches. Twenty percent of the store’s sales are generated from gyros, twenty percent from Philly cheese steaks, and the rest from Boar’s Head meat and other sandwiches.

Bahour first heard about Spirit of Discovery Park from Jamie Vann, president of the St. Louis Recreation Development Group Inc., a nonprofit organization developing the park, when she visited the store to raise awareness for the 5K event.

“You always want to be involved in the community and support good events,” said Bahour, who hopes that the event will be good for his business as well. Sponsors will have their logo printed on every t-shirt the participants will receive, and on flyers advertising the 5K.

Elton Thomas, who is legally blind, visited the deli to take pictures and record a store tour presented by employee Stephen O’Bay:

For more information about Dash at Dusk, or to register, click here.

