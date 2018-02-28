Kroger Campaign Raises 185K To Fight Heart Disease

Customers and associates throughout Kroger’s Atlanta division, which incorporates Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina, donated more than $185,000 to the American Heart Association (AHA) during an in-store campaign that raised funds to fight heart disease.

The campaign, a celebration of National Heart Month, ran from Feb. 11 to Feb. 25 and gave customers at Atlanta division stores the opportunity to purchase a paper heart for $1, $3 or $5 at checkout to help raise funds to benefit the AHA and its mission of building healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

“With cardiovascular disease being the No. 1 cause of death in both men and women, these selfless donations have greatly helped raise awareness and financial support for the American Heart Association,” says Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta division. “We are overwhelmed by the generosity and support of our Kroger customers and associates, and we are proud to partner with such an incredible organization in the AHA.”

The AHA is a voluntary organization devoted to fighting cardiovascular diseases and stroke. Donations to AHA help fund research, fight for stronger public health policies and provide tools and information to help people across the country.

The Kroger Co. focuses its charitable efforts on hunger relief, K-12 education, women’s health initiatives and local organizations in the communities it serves. Kroger’s Atlanta division is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and is one of the Southeast’s largest retail grocery chains with more than 184 stores, covering Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina.

