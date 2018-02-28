Ounce Water Gains NYC Distribution Through Preferred Beverage

Bottled water brand Ounce Water is expanding its distribution throughout New York City and the greater New York area with Preferred Beverage Distribution out of Brooklyn, New York.

Preferred Beverage Distribution maintains a roster of 5,000 accounts across Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island, as well as Westchester County.

Lou Ferraro, founder of Preferred Beverage, has more than 20 years of DSD beverage experiences in New York City as an owner and operator at Big Geyser and a member of senior management at Exclusive Beverage.

“There’s a few key factors I look for when taking on a brand, such as street appeal, desire of owners to grow the company and funding, and Ounce Water has it all and more. I am impressed by the way the brand has been organically growing over the past year,” said Lou Ferraro. “My team saw the strong street demand first-hand right out of the gate. Based on what we are seeing, Ounce Water is poised to take a large position in New York City in the coming year.”

Launched in late 2016, Ounce Water is available through more than 500 independent accounts.

“The demand for Ounce Water is spreading across the country and fast. Especially here on our home turf of New York City; we reached a critical point in growing and need a larger distributor to keep Ounce on the shelves and in every corner of the greater New York City area,” said Theo Rossi, Ounce Water founder. “This is just one of a few announcements we will be making in the coming weeks as our brand grows throughout the region and makes our way into the Midwest and Southeast United States.”

Ounce Water natural spring bottled water is available in 20-oz. and 40-oz. bottles. Cases are sold in 20-oz. 24ct and 40-oz. 12ct and are available for purchase throughout New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Ounce Water also is available nationwide for home or office delivery via Amazon with Amazon Prime.