Rutter’s Expands Menu With New Seafood Options

Rutter’s has expanded its seafood choices on the menu, offering customers more than 25 different seafood options.

Some of Rutter’s seafood options include fried shrimp tacos, tavern battered cod sandwiches, crab cake sliders, fried scallops, a fried clams basket meal, crab and roasted corn chowder, and single-, double- and triple-tavern battered cod Route 30 sandwiches. Seafood varieties vary by locations.

“We always want to be able to provide customers with as many food possibilities as we can. We are proud of the food varieties we offer, including our seafood. We commit to restaurant quality, local and fresh ingredients across our menu, and are excited to continue to grow our seafood selections to meet consumers’ needs” said Ryan Krebs, Rutter’s director of foodservice.

Beer Cave remodel in Leaders Heights

The Beer Cave is a main feature of Rutter’s remodel in Leaders Heights, Pennsylvania. This is Rutter’s 18th Beer Cave store—its seventh in York County.

Rutter’s Beer Caves are set to 29 degrees, including inside the cooler doors. The Beer Caves are filled with an assortment of craft, domestic and imported beers and ciders. The Leaders Heights Rutter’s store is planning to add wine shortly.

The remodel also included an expanded seating and foodservice area, and an updated fuel area with three dedicated high-speed truck diesel bays.

“Our Leaders Heights location is one of our most popular locations with the proximity to a major highway. This was an easy choice for a remodel. We are thrilled that we were able to get beer and to have the space to add truck diesel to this location. We cannot wait to see what the remodel does for this location,” said Derek Gaskins, Rutter’s chief customer officer.