Specialty Food Association Launching Product Boot Camp

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) has created a product development boot camp to help attendees master the three major elements of getting a new product to market. “Plan. Make. Launch.” will take place in Dallas, Texas, from April 8-10.

The gathering of specialty food professionals will focus on ideation and the development of new products, as well as building an understanding of the data and methodology behind successful product launches.

“The SFA’s mission is to champion, nurture and connect our members with the tools they need to realize their business goals. A well-planned and executed new product launch can greatly magnify business success,” said Phil Kafarakis, SFA president. “Our product development boot camp will bring world-class resources like Mattson, The Hartman Group and Stage-Gate International to our membership. Events like this help us deliver value and create success for SFA members’ brands wherever they are on their entrepreneurial journey—whether they’re a startup or in accelerated growth mode.”

Kicking off with a cocktail reception on April 8, the boot camp officially opens on Monday, April 9, with a program titled, “Let’s Innovate,” that focuses on how to identify trends and develop a successful plan to produce new food products. The day’s opening speakers will be Barb Stuckey, chief innovation officer and president of Mattson, the Silicon Valley-based product innovation firm, revealing product development secrets; and trend forecaster Suzy Badaracco discussing the forces behind marketplace trends and innovation. Day one also will feature an interactive session on sensory evaluation for new food products.

April 10’s theme is “Let’s Launch.” Attendees will choose one of three tracks: “Managing Regulatory Compliance, Quality and Safety in New Product Development”; “Selling Your New Product: Retail, Ecommerce and Distribution Strategies”; or “Marketing Your New Product: Get the Word Out and Build a Campaign.”

Experts will touch on a variety of subjects within each track: food safety, label anatomy and traceability; sales strategies for retail and e-commerce; and marketing, public relations and social media.

Established in 1952 in New York, SFA, a nonprofit association, provides its 3,600 members in the U.S. and abroad with resources, knowledge and connections.