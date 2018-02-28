Sun Basket Opens Expanded Meal Kit Distribution Center In New Jersey

Sun Basket, a San Francisco, California-based meal kit service delivering organic produce and clean ingredients, opened its new East Coast distribution center in Westampton, New Jersey, on Feb. 28.

The 190,000-s.f. facility will replace the previous facility, which the company says it outgrew due to increased demand. According to Sun Basket, the new facility has the potential to support half-a-billion-dollars in revenue. Since launching its first East Coast distribution center, Sun Basket has added 400 new jobs to the New Jersey economy.

The new distribution center is six times larger than Sun Basket’s previous facility, with capacity to ship five to ten times more meal kits on the East Coast. It will also allow Sun Basket to provide its customers with greater choice and the ability to personalize their meals.

Sun Basket says its direct-to-consumer model has the following advantages over a traditional grocer:

Fresher food : Sun Basket says it delivers food from farm-to-fork twice as fast as the traditional grocery model, resulting in fresher food and less food waste.

Greater reach: Sun Basket reaches 98 percent of the continental U.S. through its three distribution centers.

“Our rapid growth and need for a much larger East Coast facility is an amazing vote of confidence from customers, and it’s a clear sign that there is a huge market for healthy, delicious meals which meet consumers’ diet-specific needs,” said Adam Zbar, CEO and co-founder of Sun Basket. “We will continue to upgrade our facilities with automation, which improves efficiency and provides customers with an even more personalized experience.”

Sun Basket plans on equipping the new East Coast facility with a combination of automation and data management tools.

Founded in San Francisco in 2014 by Zbar and Chef Justine Kelly, the former head chef at the Slanted Door, a James Beard Award-winning restaurant, Sun Basket is a healthy cooking service, which delivers pre-measured organic produce and clean ingredients. Sun Basket provides a seasonally inspired Chef’s Choice meal plan, along with Paleo, Lean & Clean, Gluten-Free, Vegan, Vegetarian, Pescatarian and Mediterranean options.