Land-Based Salmon Supplier Whole Oceans Coming To Maine

After more than six years of research and preparation, Whole Oceans CEO Rob Piasio is leading efforts to launch a recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) that will raise Atlantic salmon in the heart of Bucksport, Maine, on the site of the former Verso paper mill.

At full production, Whole Oceans says it will create hundreds of direct jobs and invest more than $250 million in Bucksport.

According to the company, RAS is an entirely land-based technology that optimizes growing conditions that help fish thrive. Water is continuously recycled through ultra purification systems, creating a clean, healthy growing environment that eliminates the use of antibiotics.

“The time for RAS has arrived, and Whole Oceans will make Bucksport a global leader in sustainable Atlantic salmon production,” said Piasio. “But this story is much bigger than just Whole Oceans. This story is also about the resiliency and determination of towns throughout Maine that make projects like this possible. Whole Oceans is entering a long-term partnership with the community of Bucksport, a responsibility we accept with the greatest care, and together we will strive to make Whole Oceans a source of pride every single day.”

The arrival of Whole Oceans is welcome news to Maine Governor Paul LePage.

“’Maine is open for business’ has been my motto from day one,” said LePage. “Whole Oceans and its Maine-grown team will be an important addition to our state’s economy and be transformative for Bucksport.”

Whole Oceans is confident that land-based Atlantic salmon is a product in high demand—the company has pre-sold 100 percent of its total production for the next 10 years.

“Whole Oceans’ investment is exciting news for Maine’s coastal economy and communities,” said Senator Susan Collins. “Rob Piasio and his team are bringing innovative, sustainable jobs to Bucksport while providing the world with high-quality, wholesome salmon.”

“Aquaculture is a centerpiece of our state’s ocean economy. As a result of careful planning and effort, Whole Oceans is bringing a new opportunity and economic diversification to a former industrial site, creating renewed economic vitality and jobs,” said Senator Angus King. “The innovative Whole Oceans aquaculture facility will reflect our ocean heritage in a new, environmentally sustainable manner.”

The Whole Oceans team says it understands that keeping Maine beautiful and maintaining its natural resources are vital.

“The logic behind Whole Oceans is simple: modern RAS technology provides a truly win-win outcome,” said Piasio. “Over time, Whole Oceans’ mission is to capture 10 percent of the U.S. Atlantic salmon market using only earth-friendly technologies. We will create hundreds of jobs and cement Maine’s leadership in the future of land-based aquaculture.”

“To execute our plan, we have assembled a team of global leaders in land-based technology, including Billund Aquaculture based in Denmark and the Conservation Fund’s Freshwater Institute in West Virginia,” said Piasio.

Whole Oceans is breaking ground on the project in Bucksport in August.