MGA Honors Six Minnesota Companies For Their Hunger-Relief Efforts

The Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA) has named the Silver Plate Award winners of its 2017 Bag Hunger Campaign contest. The contest is part of a state-wide campaign coordinated annually by MGA that engages Minnesotans in the fight to end hunger in their neighborhoods. This year’s campaign raised $12,500 for Second Harvest Heartland and an additional $11,000 for hunger relief partners across the state. Since 2008, participants in MGA’s hunger campaign programs have provided more than 37 million meals to hungry families in Minnesota.

The Bag Hunger Campaign brought together retail members, vendor partners and community food banks to fill local food shelves across the state. Participating stores and vendor locations offered opportunities for consumers to contribute to the campaign. Some stores encouraged customers to donate grocery items in-store or round up their purchase totals at the register, contributing the price difference to feed local families. Others displayed the names of customers who donated money on shopping list icons in their stores.

The winners of the Silver Plate Awards created in-store displays that best depicted the campaign’s theme to “bag hunger” in their neighborhood and were required to use a combination of in-store advertising and vendor products. Each winning company or partnership will receive $1,000 to donate to the food charity of its choice on behalf of the Bag Hunger Campaign.

The Best Creative Partnership Silver Plates were awarded to a vendor and retailer who teamed up to create a display with a central theme that educated consumers about the fight to end hunger. This year’s winning teams were Post Consumer Brands and Coborn’s for their Sauk Rapids display, and Faribault Foods Inc. and Radermacher’s Fresh Market for their Le Sueur displays.

The Best Overall Program Support Silver Plates were awarded to one vendor and one retailer that met the above requirements, as well as collaborated with other campaign participants. The retailer award was presented to Cub Foods of Stillwater and the vendor award went to Kemps in St. Paul.

The Best Marketing Campaign Silver Plate was awarded to Jerry’s Enterprises Inc. in Edina, and the Best Social Media Campaign Silver Plate was awarded to Miner’s Inc./SuperOne Foods in Hermantown.

“We cannot do this work alone,” said Rob Zeaske, CEO Second Harvest Heartland. “We are so appreciative of partners like the Minnesota Grocers Association members, who together with stores, vendors and consumers provide generous contributions to the people we serve.”

“The success of the Bag Hunger Campaign is driven by the exceptional efforts and generosity of our members, vendor partners, community food support agencies, and most significantly, Minnesota’s grocery customers,” said Jamie Pfuhl, president of MGA. “The excitement and dedication demonstrated by all partners, participants and community members is inspiring. We are proud to play a role in this collective effort to end hunger in Minnesota’s communities. Congratulations to our Silver Plate Award winners for their wonderfully creative, engaging and effective efforts.”

MGA is a state trade association representing the food industry since 1897. It has more than 200 retail members with nearly 1,100 stores statewide, as well as approximately 100 distributors and manufacturers. Its member companies employ more than 125,000 union and non-union Minnesotans. We actively advance the common interest of all those engaged in any aspect of the food industry as a leader and advocate in government affairs.

Keep reading: