Amcor Spotlights Wine Bottles For ‘Anytime, Anywhere’ Occasions

Wine consumers are demanding portable, lightweight bottles for home delivery and consumption at venues where glass is prohibited or isn’t practical, according to Amcor Rigid Plastics, a provider of responsible packaging solutions.

The company is offering a portfolio of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) packaging solutions that cater to needs of the “anytime, anywhere” wine consumer.

“People want to enjoy wine more casually, no longer holding it for special occasions or to simply be enjoyed with dinner,” said Beth Rettig, VP of spirits, wine and beer, for Amcor’s diversified products division. “Consumers are active and living on-the-go lifestyles. They are taking wine with them when they hike, hit the beach and visit friends. Amcor’s PET bottles are a lightweight and durable solution for consumers’ increasing demands.”

Naked Winery, based in Hood River, Oregon, uses lightweight PET bottles from Amcor for its Outdoor Vino brand.

Amcor’s shatter-proof and portable 750ml PET bottles “play a major role in an ever-changing wine market by differentiating the Outdoor Vino brand, which is sold exclusively online,” the company says.

“We know our customers well. They lead active, outdoor lifestyles,” said Becky Williams, marketing and brand manager for Naked Winery. “We believe that if you’re in the middle of an outdoor adventure you should absolutely be able to enjoy a great bottle of wine.”

Amcor’s stock PET wine bottles are manufactured in Fairfield, California, and are compatible with twist-off aluminum closures. They utilize a barrier coating technology that protects wine from oxidation and provides a 12- to 18-month shelf life.

Amcor Limited offers a range of flexible and rigid plastic packaging that enhances the products consumers use in everyday life, with 95 percent of its sales in the food, beverage, healthcare and tobacco industries. The company employs more than 35,000 people worldwide, operating in 40-plus countries and 200 sites.

