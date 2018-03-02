Pretium Packaging Is the First Licensee Of PI Lab’s BottleOne Containers

Pretium Packaging has launched its new SureHandle PET handle bottles, becoming the first licensee of BottleOne technology from Practically Impossible Labs, a plastic bottle engineering and development company.

BottleOne is a polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle with an integrated handle that is licensed to leading industry manufacturers. According to the company, BottleOne earned its brand name by being the “first and only PET handle that seamlessly integrates with PET containers created through conventional stretch blow mold technology.”

“As the first licensee of PI Labs’ BottleOne technology, Pretium has seized a leadership role in taking PET containers with an integrated handle to brand managers across multiple categories,” said Bill Duelge, president of PI Labs.

BottleOne technology enables caseless shipping and eliminates the need for corrugated cases throughout the supply chain, saving resources and improving efficiency, says PI Labs.

Features of BottleOne, according to PI Labs, include:

Superior top load reduces secondary packaging waste by up to 80 percent

Reduces secondary packaging costs by up to 80 percent

More durable resulting in less damage and almost no breakage or leakage

Extended shelf life when replacing H.D.P.E.

“The elusive triple bottom line of people-planet-profit is fully realized in the SureHandle line,” the company ads. “Users will love the utility of the integrated handle, permitting natural and comfortable pouring and handling. The durability of the SureHandle 64-oz. bottle is unparalleled and meets or exceeds published criteria for e-commerce ready packaging.”

SureHandle containers are recycle code 1—collected curbside everywhere.

“The challenge to eliminate single-use corrugated in the retail channel is upon us. PET containers are an obvious answer to that challenge, but the incorporation of an ergonomic handle with improved durability and transport packaging elimination create exciting new opportunities for everyone involved,” added Duelge.

