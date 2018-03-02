Recommended: WinCo Foods Applies For Permit For First Montana Store

  • Search 
WinCo Foods filed paperwork with the City of Billings Building Division Monday to build a new grocery store on the old Kmart lot.

WinCo Foods is proposing to build a more than 80,000 sq ft store and also have lease lots on the property, according to the master site plan.

The old Kmart building on the corner of 24th Street and Central Avenue has been vacant since its closure in 2016.

The Boise-based, employee-owned grocery store chain sells groceries at a discounted price. They keep costs low by not accepting credit cards – using only cash and debit cards for transactions.

This would be the first WinCo Foods located in the state of Montana, however, it’s not the first time the grocery chain has been interested in opening a store in the Treasure State. According to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, in 2016 WinCo announced it was going to build in Bozeman but pulled out of the plan in November 2016 due to the city’s design requirements. WinCo also announced plans to build in Helena but put those plans on hold in March 2017, as reported by the Independent Record.

