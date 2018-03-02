Reusable Packaging Association Names 2018 Board Of Directors

Four new directors have joined three returning directors on the Reusable Packaging Association’s (RPA) board following elections for the two-year term of 2018-19.

The four new directors are:

Andrae Kirkland, senior analyst-Craft Integration & Reverse Logistics Process Improvement, Anheuser-Busch InBev

Brandon D’Emidio, director of marketing and product management, CHEP

Paul Pederson, VP of protein and dairy supply chain and food safety, Polymer Logistics

Michael Wasson, VP of supply chain and operations, Tosca

The three directors renewing their term are:

John McCurdy, VP of commercial development, DS Smith

Dan Lafond, national sales director, Rehrig Pacific

David Kalan, VP of marketing and business development, RM2

In addition, Morten Bielefeldt, SVP of sales and service for Brüel Systems, was appointed by the board to fill a vacant seat.

Wasson also will assume the role of secretary-treasurer for the Association, joining returning Chairman of the Board Norm Kukuk, ORBIS Corp.; Vice Chairman Rick Sasse, TriEnda; Immediate Past Chair Hillary Femal, IFCO Systems; and RPA President and CEO Tim Debus as members of the executive committee.

“We welcome our new and returning board members for 2018 and appreciate their service as part of the RPA leadership,” said Chairman Kukuk. “This talented group with diverse expertise in reusable packaging will add valuable perspectives as we strengthen the association to support a fast-growing industry.”

RPA would like to recognize the contributions of three industry leaders who are leaving the board after serving multiple terms: Jack Fillmore, Buckhorn; Cindy Doman, Herman Miller; and David Rodgers, Tosca.

“RPA and the reusable packaging industry are in a better position today because of their work and support in advancing common industry objectives,” said Debus. “We’re thankful to have their ideas and experience help guide the activities of the association to impact the industry and create programs of value for members.”

The full roster of the RPA board of directors can be found on the RPA website at reusables.org.

In addition to the board roles, two committee chair appointments were made to provide leadership in support of key areas of focus for the association: operations and logistics; and the food and beverage market. Shawn Stockman, director of business solutions, ReturnCenter, was named chair of the RPA Operations and Logistics Committee, whose charter is to facilitate knowledge and the development of industry standards for common processes seeking the efficient movement, handling, visibility and return of reusable packaging products. Susan Heil, VP of marketing, Tosca, was appointed chair of the RPA Food and Beverage Committee. The goal of the Food and Beverage Committee is to position and validate reusable transport packaging as the preferred system for delivering safe and high-quality foods through the most sustainable, protective and efficient means.

RPA is a nonprofit trade organization representing and promoting the common business interests of member suppliers, users and service providers of reusable packaging systems.

