Bell Media Buys Online Digital Ad Platform For Independent Grocers

Bell Media, a digital marketing agency, has acquired Carted, an online shopping and digital marketing provider for grocers.

Carted offers tools designed specifically for the independent grocer and features three layers of marketing products that allow grocers to utilize features previously only appreciated by larger chains.

Carted offers a digital brochure website replete with such features as digital weekly ads, integrations with the Reach Offers coupon platform, allows for the displaying of recipes and enables customers to build online shopping lists.

Carted also offers an online grocery shopping website solution, where customers can shop and pay online. In addition, Carted offers to all its customers the ability to perform a variety of digital marketing tactics including social media, email marketing and advanced geo-fence targeting.

According to Scott Bell, CEO of Bell Media, “We’re very pleased about completing this acquisition and look forward to growing the vertical. After taking a close look at Carted and all it has to offer, we became certain that its solution filled a gap desperately needed for independent grocers to be more competitive in the marketplace. We are looking forward to serving the grocery industry with such a robust offering that helps them keep up with customer demands in a quickly evolving market space.”

Kevin McLendon, co-founder of Carted, said, “We found a real fit with Bell Media during our discussions about Carted. They understand the vision, and we feel they’ll be able to take what we’ve built and expand it far beyond the 60-plus independent grocery stores we already serve.”