Hy-Vee Campaign Will Support The Great American Milk Drive

Hy-Vee Inc. has made a commitment to deliver milk to local food banks in its eight-state region by partnering with the The Great American Milk Drive, a campaign taking place throughout the month of March.

During the campaign, every Hy-Vee store will offer customers the opportunity to donate $2 toward the purchase of a half-gallon of milk, or $4 toward the purchase of a gallon of milk when they check out. At the end of the month, all donations will be used to purchase milk from area processors to be distributed to local food banks.

In partnership with Feeding America, MilkPEP and the National Dairy Council, The Great American Milk Drive campaign unites and enables the nation’s food banks, processors, retailers and consumers to ensure milk is provided to families who need it most. Last March, donations from Hy-Vee customers over a two-week period supplied more than 120,000 gallons of milk.

“Hy-Vee is expanding its participation in The Great American Milk Drive to the entire month of March this year to provide even more assistance to help alleviate hunger,” said Jeremy Gosch, EVP, co-chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. “Through the generosity of our customers, and with participation from all of Hy-Vee’s 246 stores, our goal is to increase donations and make nutritious milk available to those in need.”

Sponsors for this year’s campaign include Dean Foods, Kellogg’s, Kraft Heinz, Mondelez International, Post Holdings, Blue Bunny, Campbell’s, Hiland Dairy, Kemps and Anderson Erickson Dairy.

According to Feeding America, there are nearly five million food insecure people in Hy-Vee’s eight-state region, and milk is one of the most requested—yet least available—items in food banks across the nation. Food bank clients receive less than one gallon of milk per person, per year.

“The Great American Milk Drive offers us all an opportunity to make a meaningful impact for local families throughout our eight-state region,” Gosch said.

Hy-Vee is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 245 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of $10 billion annually.

MilkPEP (The Milk Processor Education Program), based in Washington, D.C., is funded by the nation’s milk companies. The National Dairy Council, is a nonprofit organization founded by dairy farmers and committed to nutrition education and research-based communications.

Keep reading: