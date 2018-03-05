Matrix Capital Markets Expands Energy & Convenience Retail Group

Matrix Capital Markets Group Inc., an independent, middle-market investment bank that is involved in many convenience store transactions, recently expanded its Downstream Energy & Convenience Retail Group and named Christian Klawunder, Kevin Moyer and John Mickelinc to the group.

Klawunder has been promoted to senior associate. He has been a highly valued member of Matrix’s Downstream Energy & Convenience Retail Group since joining the firm in 2014. Over that time, he has helped advise on a number of successful transactions, including Honey Farms Inc., Bradley Petroleum Inc., Campbell Oil Co., District Petroleum Products Inc. and Pester Marketing Co. He received a BBA with a concentration in both accounting and finance, summa cum laude, from Loyola University Maryland.

Moyer and Mickelinc have joined the team as analysts. Moyer previously was a financial analyst with Morgan Stanley. He earned a bachelor’s in business sdministration with a concentration in finance from Towson University. Mickelinc was an associate with MuniCap before joining Matrix He earned a B.S. in both finance and marketing and graduated summa cum laude from Le Moyne College.

Matrix, which first opened its doors in 1988 and what began as a small financial advisory group focused on helping business owners raise capital, is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2018.

The company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, with additional offices in Baltimore, Chicago and Dallas.

Thomas Kelso, Matrix president, said, “It has been a privilege to advise so many highly successful business owners on what is often the largest and most important financial transaction of their lives—representing a lifetime of work or the work of multiple generations. Thank you to our clients for putting their trust in Matrix over the past 30 years. We continue to grow our firm and are excited about the future and the many opportunities that lie ahead.”

Matrix’s Downstream Energy & Convenience Retail Group provides advisory services to companies in the downstream energy and multi-site retail sectors, including convenience retailing, petroleum marketing and distribution, propane distribution, heating oil distribution, lubricants distribution, petroleum transportation and logistics, terminals and bulk plants, oilfield services, renewable fuels, foodservice and specialty retail.

Team members provide advisory services to complete merger and acquisition transactions, debt and equity capital raises, corporate restructurings, corporate valuations and strategic planning engagements.

Since its inception in 1997, this group has successfully completed more than 175 engagements.