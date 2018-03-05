CDA Inducts Paul Auger Into Group’s Hall of Fame

Industry veteran Paul Auger was presented with the Hall of Fame Award at the Convenience Distribution Association’s (CDA) Marketplace Awards luncheon in Orlando, Florida, on Feb. 27.

Beginning at a wage of $1.25 per hour, Auger started a full-time job with Maine-based Pine State Trading Co., now Core-Mark International Inc., New England Division and stayed for more than 40 years.

Before leaving the company in 2001 to start his own consulting business, he served as president and COO for more than a decade.

According to the CDA, commitment and dedication are the keys to Auger’s success, and there are few in the wholesale distribution business who have not benefited in some way from his influence.

Auger’s selection as the 2018 inductee to CDA’s Hall of Fame was welcomed by many within and outside of the industry.

“Induction into CDA’s Hall of Fame represents a lifetime of achievement and excellence in the convenience distribution industry,” said Kimberly Bolin, CDA president and CEO. “When peers describe Paul, they say things like ‘strategic thinker’, ‘tremendous work ethic’, ‘lifelong commitment’, ‘mentor’ and ‘icon’. So, it’s safe to say that Paul embodies the characteristics of a Hall of Famer, and we could not be more proud to have him in ours.”

“He has worked for many, many years in this industry forging relationships with so many people, sharing his knowledge and ideas, being visible, volunteering his time, sacrificing family time when he had to and on and on,” said Jode Bunce, Eby-Brown Co. “Paul is an icon in this industry.”

“Paul has a lifelong commitment to the wholesale industry,” said Mike Auger, Paul’s son and currently president of RAI Trade Marketing Services Co. “This is who he is. This is his family outside of his personal family.”

The CDA is a trade organization working on behalf of convenience product distributors in the U.S. Its distributor members represent more than $92 billion in U.S. convenience product sales, serving a wide variety of small retail formats. Associate members include leading convenience product manufacturers, brokers, retailers, suppliers and others allied to the industry.