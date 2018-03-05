Sprouts Farmers Market Adds Maryland To Its Marketing Area

Sprouts Farmers Market, an Arizona-based natural grocer, is opening a 30,000-s.f. store in Ellicott City, Maryland, on March 14. The new store will be the first Sprouts in Maryland, marking the grocer’s expansion to the Mid-Atlantic area. The store will employ nearly 120 full- and part-time workers.

The grocer says the store will “help meet the growing, local demand for fresh, natural and organic foods at great prices.”

Some of the opening-day activities include:

The first 200 shoppers in line will receive 20 percent off their initial total purchase.

Samples from Baltimore-based Michele’s Granola will be served to all shoppers in line, in addition to muffins and coffee from Sprouts.

Upon checkout, every 15th shopper will receive a coupon book featuring Sprouts savings.

Every customer will receive one free reusable bag with purchase.

Grand opening weekend deals:

Saturday, March 17: The first 200 customers to make a purchase will receive a coupon booklet for five free deli items.

Sunday, March 18: Upon checkout, every 15th customer will receive a coupon for $5 off a purchase of more than $15 to use on their next visit.

To celebrate the first Sprouts in the state, the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation will donate $2,500 to TasteWise Kids, a nonprofit that teaches Baltimore-area students to think about food from its source to the plate through hands-on, educational programs.

Locally made products are available throughout the store from companies like Wild Kombucha, Ever Bar, Hale’s Homemade Salsa, Lord Byron’s Honey and B’More Organic.

As part of Sprouts’ commitment to zero waste, the new Ellicott City Sprouts will donate unsold and edible groceries to the Maryland Food Bank through the grocer’s Food Rescue program.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Sprouts employs more than 27,000 team members and operates nearly 300 stores in 15 states from coast to coast.

The Maryland opening is one of six new locations scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2018. Sprouts plans to open approximately 30 new stores across the country in 2018.

Since opening its doors 15 years ago, Sprouts has appealed to everyday shoppers interested in fresh, natural and organic products at affordable prices and is known for knowledgeable team members and a welcoming environment.

Sprouts offers fresh produce, meat and seafood, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli with freshly prepared entrees and sides, dairy, bakery, natural body care items and more. In addition to thousands of natural, organic and gluten-free groceries, shoppers can find more than 1,800 Sprouts-brand items, which meet strict ingredient standards.

Sprouts is committed to a zero waste threshold by 2020 as defined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The Sprouts Food Rescue program donates unsold and edible groceries, including fresh produce, from its stores and distribution centers to food banks in all of its markets. Local relief agencies pick up this food, which would otherwise go to waste, and distribute it to families in need. In 2017, Sprouts donated an estimated 23 million pounds of product equivalent to 19 million meals.