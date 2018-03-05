Walmart Rolling Out Meal Kits To More Than 2,000 Stores This Year

By 4:00 p.m., nearly 80 percent of Americans don’t know yet what they’re eating for dinner, and Walmart is looking to make that late-afternoon decision easier with new meal kits set to roll out to more than 2,000 stores this year. The meals also will be available via Walmart’s Online Grocery Pickup service; customers can order online at lunch and pick up their kits as soon as dinner time.

The meals, available now in more than 250 stores, were developed and tested in the retailer’s Culinary and Innovation Center and are made and assembled fresh in-store daily. On shelves in the deli, options include pre-portioned cooking kits and as well as kits to accompany the grocers’ rotisserie chicken, along with options that can be heated up and on the table in less than 15 minutes.

The pre-portioned meal kits come in four varieties:

Steak Dijon

Basil Garlic Chicken

Sweet Chili Chicken Stir Fry

Pork Florentine

The two rotisserie chicken meals are:

Thai Curry Chicken

Chicken Fried Rice

And the one step meals that just need to be heated up are:

Chicken Alfredo

Cheesy Ravioli Bake

Meatloaf

Spaghetti and Meatballs

Chicken Parmesan

Pulled Beef

Chicken Marsala

Curry Chicken

Pot Roast

Chicken Enchiladas

“Customers are busier than ever, and we know getting a delicious dinner on the table can be a chore. We’re here to help,” said Tyler Lehr, SVP and general merchandise manager, deli services, Walmart U.S. “These delicious meals give the best or worst of cooks a fresh, easy option for dinner tonight, or later this week.”

Walmart’s convenience meal options serve two people and range in price from $8 to $15.

In addition to the Meal Kits being launched in stores, Walmart.com offers an expanded assortment of meal delivery kits and other specialty food items like farm fresh crates and snack boxes. The new service launched late last year at walmart.com/mealsmadeeasy.

