Amazon Expands Whole Foods Delivery To Atlanta And San Francisco

Amazon has launched free two-hour delivery of natural and organic products from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now in Atlanta and San Francisco. Starting March 6, Prime customers in Atlanta and San Francisco neighborhoods can shop through Prime Now for items including fresh produce, meat and seafood, everyday staples and other locally sourced items from Whole Foods.

The service first launched last month in Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas and Virginia Beach, with plans for continued expansion across the U.S. throughout 2018. Customers can shop Whole Foods online at primenow.com or by using the Prime Now app available on Android and iOS devices.

Prime customers can shop thousands of items across fresh and organic produce, bakery, dairy, meat and seafood, floral and everyday staples from Whole Foods available for free two-hour delivery. Select alcohol also is available for delivery to customers in San Francisco. Prime members receive two-hour delivery for free and ultra-fast delivery within one hour for $7.99 on orders of $35 or more.

“We’re happy to bring our customers in San Francisco and Atlanta the convenience of free two-hour delivery through Prime Now and access to thousands of natural and organic groceries and locally sourced favorites,” said John Mackey, Whole Foods co-founder and CEO. “Together, we have already lowered prices on many items, and this offering makes Prime customers’ lives even easier.”

Delivery from Whole Foods through Prime Now is available daily from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Keep reading: