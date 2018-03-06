‘Empty Bowls’ Event To Raise 1.4M Meals For Hungry North Texans

“Empty Bowls,” Tarrant Area Food Bank’s largest annual fundraiser presented by GM Financial and Albertsons/Tom Thumb, is set to bring together artists, 50 local chefs and the community to raise funds to fight hunger across North Texas.

Upon arrival at Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth on March 7, each of the nearly 2,000 guests will receive a free bowl crafted by a local artist, school or community group. The bowl serves as a symbolic reminder that not everyone in the community has the ability to fill up their bowls. Guests then can explore the venue, sampling soups and other bites created by 50 local chefs.

“Fighting hunger is so critical in North Texas because every sixth person in our community is uncertain where their next meal will come from,” said Bo Soderbergh, executive director of the Tarrant Area Food Bank. “Every fourth is a child, and that’s why the proceeds from this event are so important.”

In total, the event is expected to raise 1.4 million meals for use across Tarrant Area Food Bank’s 13-county jurisdiction.

On top of receiving a bowl made of ceramic, glass, wood, metal or fabric, guests also can enter to win raffle prizes including season tickets for TCU football and a shopping spree at The Shops at Clearfork. A silent auction will span the venue, and celebrity-signed bowls will be available for bid at live auction.

Event Details:

Wednesday, March 7, 2018

Will Rogers Memorial Center

3401 West Lancaster, Fort Worth, Texas

VIP Ticketholders: 10:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

General Admission: 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the door on event day.

