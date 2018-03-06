  • Search 
Whole Foods Market 365 To Open First Long Beach Store April 25

365 Brooklyn NY

Whole Foods Market 365 will open its first store in Long Beach, California, and eighth store nationwide on Wednesday, April 25. The 28,000-s.f. store at 3881 Lakewood Boulevard will be the third Whole Foods Market 365 in Southern California, joining Santa Monica and Silver Lake locations.

All products sold in the store are free of artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, preservatives, hydrogenated fats and high-fructose corn syrup. The store will feature an array of organic products, GAP 5-Step Animal Welfare rated meat, sustainable seafood, freshly prepared grab-and-go items and a variety of products tailored for those with special diets.

“We are very excited to serve the Long Beach community with this new Whole Foods Market 365 store,” said Jeff Turnas, president of Whole Foods Market 365. “Customers will find a fun and modern take on the neighborhood grocery store, with great deals and convenient shopping options.”

The store also will include a dedicated restaurant by Yellow Fever and café by Groundwork Coffee as part of the Friends of 365 program. Through the program, the company partners with outside chefs, food and lifestyle brands and culinary influencers to bring shoppers in-store experiences. These partners share Whole Foods Market’s quality standards and have unique expertise in a cuisine, concept or product, the company says.

