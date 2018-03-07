7-Eleven Launches Women’s Franchise Giveaway Contest

In conjunction with National Women’s Month, 7-Eleven is bringing back its ‘W.E. Take the Lead’ Women’s Franchise Giveaway Contest, targeted exclusively to female entrepreneurs.

7-Eleven has opened the contest to all eligible women who are interested in becoming an independent business owner. One deserving woman will be awarded a fee-free 7-Eleven franchise, a value of up to $190,000.

This is the second year 7-Eleven has targeted women for a franchise giveaway. The multiphase contest includes: submitting a detailed franchise application, meeting company franchising qualifications, preliminary interviews, a video submission, a hands-on experience in-store and, for the top finalists, a final one-on-one interview with 7-Eleven senior leadership, all of which will occur over an eight-month period.

“Last year we had such an incredible response, and we are excited to open the contest again to women who are interested in joining the 7-Eleven team,” said Dan Soper, 7-Eleven VP of operations support. “7-Eleven encourages women entrepreneurship everywhere, especially in the neighborhoods in which we operate.”

The winner can choose any of the company’s corporate-operated 7-Eleven convenience stores available for franchising in the continental U.S. at the contest’s culmination.

Interested women can enter online here now through 11:59 p.m. CDT on May 7. The winner will be announced in October.

In addition, 7-Eleven will make a donation to the winning woman’s charity of choice that aligns with the 7-Eleven Project A-Game grant program. Project A-Game funds youth programs focused on education, fitness, safety and hunger relief.

To qualify, an entrant must be age 21 or older; a legal resident of the U.S.; have sufficient financial resources; be able to move at their own expense to an area with 7-Eleven convenience stores available for franchising; have excellent credit and at least three years of leadership, retail or restaurant experience; and meet 7-Eleven’s new franchisee qualifications.

Contestants will go through the same qualification process as all 7-Eleven franchise applicants including, but not limited to, credit evaluation, background check, a leadership test, business plan development, budget and store location preferences.

7‑Eleven operates, franchises or licenses more than 65,000 stores in 18 countries, including 11,600 in North America.

