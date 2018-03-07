Cost Plus World Market Opens Its First New Hampshire Store

Cost Plus World Market has opened its first New Hampshire store in Salem, located in the Village Shoppes at Salem at 290 South Broadway.

The specialty retailer is known for its assortment of international food and drinks, home furniture, decor, tabletop items, and jewelry and accessories from around the world. Cost Plus World Market says its buyers travel the globe visiting remote villages, centuries-old factories, and foreign bazaars and markets, searching for affordable products to offer their customers, including baskets from the Philippines, chocolates from Belgium, pottery from Portugal, collectibles from Africa, and international food.

The Salem store celebrated its grand opening in late February with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by city officials and members of the local chamber of commerce. The first 100 shoppers through the door on opening day received a $10 World Market gift card and a free reusable World Market tote bag . The store offered food and beverage samples throughout its opening weekend.

The celebrations continued last weekend as World Market welcomed special guests Anthony Carrino and John Colaneri from HGTV’s Kitchen Cousins for an in-store appearance on March 3. The first 200 customers who brought in five food items to be donated to local agency Food for the Hungry Food Pantry had a chance to meet the stars.

Cost Plus World Market operates 275 stores in 38 states and D.C. under the World Market and Cost Plus World Market trademarks. The stores feature an ever-changing selection of casual home decor and furniture, housewares, gifts, jewelry, decorative accessories, more than 500 international wines, and foods and beverages imported from more than 50 countries. Many items are exclusive to World Market and are regularly supplied by an international network of individual and regional artisans.