Parker’s Brings ‘Kitchen’ Concept To More Georgia, South Carolina Stores

Parker’s, a c-store chain focused on foodservice, has expanded its Parker’s Kitchen concept—which offers fresh, hot Southern-inspired food made from scratch daily—to 29 stores in Georgia and South Carolina. When Parker’s opens its newest store on Lady’s Island, South Carolina, in April, the company will offer foodservice at 30 locations.

In addition, the company has extended foodservice hours at all Parker’s Kitchen locations, now offering breakfast, lunch and dinner, until 7 p.m.

“At Parker’s, we’re committed to using real ingredients and serving delicious Southern comfort food that’s made from scratch every day,” said Parker’s President and CEO Greg Parker. “We’re delighted to offer a tasty selection of breakfast, lunch and dinner items that take convenience store food to a whole new level.”

Parker’s has been recognized by USA Today for its food selection and has earned raves as a top-rated restaurant on TripAdvisor, the company says. The chain offers both savory bites and sweet treats.

“We serve more than one million chicken tenders each year and are earning a reputation as a delicious alternative to traditional fast food,” said Parker. “I welcome our customers to stop by the nearest Parker’s Kitchen to see what’s cooking.”

Parker’s Kitchen features a range of freshly prepared foods:

Fresh, never-frozen, hormone-free and antibiotic-free fried chicken tenders as well as pork chops, bone-in chicken, fried fish filets and chicken wings;

Southern-inspired sides, including mac ‘n’ cheese, biscuits, mashed potatoes, green beans, apple cobbler and more;

A breakfast bar with fresh-made egg casserole, bacon, sausage, cheese grits and biscuits;

Family meal deals, which include a choice of chicken tenders or bone-in chicken as well as sides, yeast rolls and a gallon of iced tea;

Daily food specials;

Fountain drinks, freshly brewed tea and lemonade with Parker’s Chewy Ice; and

“Bean to Cup Guaranteed Fresh Coffee,” where every cup is ground and brewed on demand.

Earlier this year, the Parker’s Market in downtown Savannah, Georgia, began serving fresh, hot food 24/7. Parker’s Market, which is located in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District, offers an even wider selection of food items, including Crab Stew, fresh paninis grilled to order, a salad bar with more than 30 toppings, handmade desserts and more.

Parker’s has been ranked on Inc.’s elite list of the top 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for four consecutive years. Greg Parker has been honored by the Savannah Chamber of Commerce as the Entrepreneur of the Year and by the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club as the Citizen of the Year.

Headquartered in Savannah, Parker’s operates 51 convenience stores across Georgia and South Carolina and employs nearly 1,000 people.

Keep reading: