At Annual Meat Conference (AMC) 2018, digital dominated. How today’s meat consumers are using digital to plan, purchase and prepare meals was the unifying theme that coursed through nearly every session. As always, the Midan team was on the scene to sift through all the learnings and compile our annual list of top takeaways. See below for our most meaningful nuggets, with the influence of digital leading the pack.

1. Satisfy tech-savvy customers with omnichannel

Consumers are going to the store less and are on their phones more. (In 2018, the average person will spend 3 hours and 23 minutes a day on mobile devices.) Digital is impacting every phase of the buyer’s journey, and retail winners will be those who leverage this technology to give consumers a seamless shopping experience across channels and devices. (Maintaining Relevance: Neil Stern, Senior Partner, McMillanDoolittle LLP, Retail Trends Impacting Today’s World and Beyond)

2. Want to sell more fresh meat? Educate your customers.

Enhance consumer meat skills to activate this powerful formula to boost meat sales: extensive meat knowledge = greater variety purchased = preparing meat more often = greater store loyalty, spending and trips. 53% of shoppers only know the basics or need help – that’s why upskill can add up! (Anne-Marie Roerink, 210 Analytics, The Power of Meat 2018)

3. Transparency is about more than information

While transparency is rationally defined as truthful information, to consumers it translates to an emotional feeling of confidence. For companies to be truly transparent in consumers’ eyes, they must be open and honest about their products and practices in a way that generates trust. (David Fikes, VP Communications & Consumer Affairs, Food Marketing Institute, A Clear Look at Transparency)

4. The meal kit craze is hotter than ever

Meal kit spending is growing at 3x the rate of other channels and is being driven by Gen X, who account for more than 50% of e-commerce and meal kit spending. (Laurie Rains, Group Vice President, Retail Commercial Strategy, Nielsen, Follow the Money: How and Why Consumption is Shifting Across Channels)

5. Top drivers for meal kits are new ingredients and cooking techniques, not convenience

Meal kits work for consumers because they do more than just solve the dinner dilemma: they help make meals at home more exciting. Home cooks can experiment with new ingredients in small amounts and learn new cooking techniques. (Kelley Bailey Fechner, Director, Customer Solutions, Datassential, Follow the Money: How and Why Consumption is Shifting Across Channels)

