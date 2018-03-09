Cub Store To Anchor Future Apartment Development In Minneapolis

Cub is planning to open a new 46,000-s.f. store located at 46th and Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis.

Scheduled to open in the spring of 2019, the new urban grocery store will anchor a five-story, 148-unit apartment development by Excelsior-based Oppidan Investment Co. The store will cater to the Longfellow neighborhood, says Cub, and appeal to customers who pass by the store daily via Hiawatha Avenue, the nearby light rail train, or a future multi-use path connecting Minnehaha Falls to the Midtown Greenway.

“This store brings a great new concept to the Cub portfolio as it will be our first store embedded into a residential complex,” said Anne Dament, EVP of retail, marketing and private brands at Supervalu. “We’re evolving our look and feel while showcasing new shopping innovations for a better experience for our customers. We feel this new format Cub is a perfect fit for this neighborhood.”

The modern design of the 46th and Hiawatha store will meet the needs of the traditional shopper while also providing solutions for time-strapped customers, says Cub. The store will feature a large deli area with “Quick and Easy” and made-to-order meals, a popcorn shop, a farmer’s market layout in the produce section, a floral gift space and a pharmacy.

With planning for multiple entrances and indoor café-style spaces, the 46th and Hiawatha store will accommodate a variety of lifestyles. The new Cub also will feature an outdoor seating area, complete with bicycle parking as well as a walk-up window serving coffees, ice creams, and signature cookie sandwiches year-round from the “Refresh!” bar.

“We’re very excited to see the culmination of over a year of planning and development,” said Drew Johnson, VP of Oppidan Investment Co. “Cub has done a great job responding to and incorporating stakeholder feedback into their store design. The finished project will be a tremendous asset to the neighborhood.”

Cub, based in Stillwater, Minnesota, was established in 1968. The organization was purchased in 1980 by Supervalu and operates 80 grocery stores in Minnesota and Illinois.

