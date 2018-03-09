US Foods’ New Chef’Store Brings Wholesale Prices To Texas Shoppers

US Foods Holding Corp. yesterday celebrated the grand opening of its fifth Chef’Store, located in Farmers Branch, Texas. Chef’Store is a wholesale food and restaurant supply store designed as a one-stop shop for chefs, restaurant owners and other food industry professionals, but it is open to the public as well. The store features an assortment of more than 5,000 food products, equipment and other restaurant supplies.

“Through our ‘Great Food. Made Easy.’ strategy, US Foods is committed to helping independent restaurants succeed. With Chef’Store, we’ve developed a shopping experience specifically designed for food industry professionals who need to quickly and conveniently replenish ingredients,” said Josh Waters, VP, Chef’Store at US Foods. “We recognize restaurant operators may want to purchase products through multiple channels, and now, US Foods offers a new wholesale store that is there to help seven days a week, in addition to our traditional foodservice delivery.”

The new Chef’Store houses more than 47,000 s.f. of products that include everything from fresh produce, meat and dairy to pantry staples, as well as a range of cookware such as cooking tools and restaurant-grade stoves. The store also features national brands, exclusive brands from US Foods and specialty ethnic items. All Chef’Store products are offered at wholesale pricing.

Story continues below

“Given the booming food scene in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, we’re proud to offer local restaurant operators a new way to shop when they have that unexpected surge of traffic or just need one or two items,” said Tracy Osborne, area president, US Foods. “The warehouse style shopping experience is easy to navigate and fully stocked with products that are available in case and individual quantities to best meet our customer’s needs. There are also temperature-controlled areas to ensure optimal freshness and allow us to offer a wide variety of fresh and frozen products.”

The DFW Chef’Store is located at 4240 Alpha Road near the intersection of Midway and Alpha road. It’s open seven days a week, with service available in both English and Spanish.

