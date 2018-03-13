7-Eleven Adds Customizable Tater Tots To Hot Food Lineup

7-Eleven is rolling out a new hot food option at participating stores— “7-Eleven Tots”, tater tots that shoppers can customize at the retailer’s condiment and toppings bar, also used for its nacho and Big Bite hot dog offerings.

Stores offer between six and 10 topping choices in addition to mustard and ketchup. Each store varies, but primary toppings typically found include chili sauce, melted cheese, pico de gallo, diced onion, sliced jalapeno peppers, green relish and pickles. Ranch dressing is also available.

“Tots are hot,” said Robin Murphy, director of fresh food for the c-store chain. “They’re served up on appetizer menus at trendy bars and restaurants. You can even find tots and topping bars at weddings. 7-Eleven has its own version of a tot bar for customers to create their own favorite tasty tot concoction. We encourage culinary creativity.”

Tots, made with 100-percent Idaho and Oregon potatoes, are available in small and large sizes. SRP for a small order of 10 tots is $1, and the large 25-tot order is $2.

“The new potato tots are great as a hot side to a grilled Big Bite hot dog, cheeseburger, breakfast sandwich or to eat alone as a snack at any time of day,” Murphy said. “I think for many, they’re a guilty pleasure.”

Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and licenses more than 65,000 stores in 18 countries, including 11,600 in North America.

