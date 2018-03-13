SoCal Independent Barons Market Launches New Website

Barons Market, a family-owned grocery chain with seven stores in Southern California, has launched a new website. The retailer hopes the site will offer a more modern design, easy navigation and interactive elements that reflect the Barons Market shopping experience and the communities that it calls home.

“Between our artisan olive oil and balsamic vinegar bar to a squeeze-it-yourself orange juice press and fresh antipasto bar, Barons always offers something surprising and delicious to customers,” says Rachel Shemirani, Barons Market VP of marketing. “Our new website simulates this in-store magic and allows our customers to understand the Barons culture.”

The new website features: an events calendar with Backroom Beer Pairings, community events and more; recipes; weekly deals; photos and videos; and a social media feed that gives visitors an idea of what’s happening in stores on any given day.

“We want to create memorable experiences that go beyond a transaction,” says Shemirani. “This launch is a testament to our love of community and the personal touch points that come with being infused into the community. It separates us from big chain grocers who are focused on delivery and putting profits over people.”

The Barons Market new website will be updated on a regular basis with new deals, blogs, recipes and more.

Keep reading: