Blue Bell Ice Cream Reaches Northern New Mexico In Latest Expansion

Blue Bell Ice Cream began rolling out to dozens more cities across New Mexico and parts of the Midwest and Southeast this week.

In New Mexico, the ice cream will be available in grocery stores in Albuquerque and the surrounding cities of Belen, Bernalillo, Espanola, Grants, Los Lunas, Milan, Rio Rancho, Santa Fe and Socorro.

“We are glad to be back and excited to be in a position to expand our sales territory,” said Wayne Hugo, VP, sales and marketing for Blue Bell. “Our products have been available in a portion of New Mexico, but not this far north. Now we can finally say our ice cream is available to the great folks in Albuquerque. We are extremely thankful for the warm welcome back from so many of you.”

Blue Bell has reopened its distribution facility located in Albuquerque to service the area.

“We have around 13 employees on staff at this time,” Hugo said. “Initially, we will bring in additional employees from other states to help with the opening. It could take up to two weeks to deliver our products to every store that is selling Blue Bell.”

Ice cream fans can look for Blue Bell at Albertsons, Center Market, John Brooks, Kirtland Air Force Base, Milan Supermarket, Pojoaque Supermarket, Socorro Market, Triangle Grocery and Walmart.

Other areas included in this round of expansions include Louisville and Lexington, Kentucky; and Indianapolis, Indiana, as well as surrounding cities. Shoppers in these areas can find Blue Bell at Buehler’s, Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, Crossroads IGA, Houchens Markets, Harvest Market, Ken’s Fresh Foods, Meijer, Price Less, Safeway, Schnucks, ValuMarket, Walmart and Wesselman’s.

Keep reading: