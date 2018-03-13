Kroger Expanding Delivery Services With Instacart

The Kroger Co. is expanding its partnership with Instacart to increase its customer delivery coverage area in 2018.

“As part of Restock Kroger, we are investing in redefining our customers’ grocery shopping experience by bringing online and offline seamlessly together,” said Yael Cosset, Kroger’s chief digital officer. “Having grown our digital sales in 2017 by 90 percent, we continue to accelerate our digital roadmap in 2018 to make shopping with Kroger simpler and more personalized.”

Kroger currently delivers from more than 872 stores across the country, and it offers 1,091 curbside pickup locations with plans to add 500 new locations in 2018.

“When you look at Kroger’s customer coverage area for seamless shopping, two-thirds of our customers—more than 40 million households—have access to curbside pickup and/or delivery,” added Cosset. “Our goal is for these convenient services to be available to every customer.”

Kroger says it will continue to expand its coverage area and enhance its digital shopping experience to provide customers with quicker and easier access to personalized products, recipes, digital coupons, weekly ads, smart shopping lists and more.

“With the expansion of our Instacart partnership, it provides Kroger the opportunity to increase our delivery offerings even further, and when you combine it with our successful curbside service, it will help us accelerate our e-commerce reach significantly,” said Cosset.

“We are thrilled to work with Kroger and share the same vision of bringing same-day grocery delivery to more American households and cities every day,” said Nilam Ganenthiran, Instacart’s chief business officer. “When an admired household brand such as Kroger unites with a leading technology platform in Instacart, it is our customers who ultimately win.”

Kroger now offers home delivery in 45 markets through Instacart and other delivery partners representing the following divisions: Atlanta; Central; Cincinnati; Columbus; Dallas; Dillons; Fred Meyer; Fry’s; Harris Teeter; Houston; King Soopers; Louisville; Mariano’s; Metro Market; Michigan; Mid-Atlantic; Nashville; Pic ‘n Save; Ralphs; QFC; and Smith’s.

