Topco Promotes O’Neill To SVP, HR & Corporate Communications

Topco Associates LLC has promoted Danell O’Neill from VP to SVP of human resources and corporate communications. The decision was unanimously approved by the company’s board of directors during the company’s Annual Membership Conference, which took place Feb. 26–28, 2018.

Over the past few years, O’Neill, 49, has made a remarkable impact on the business, says Topco, driving the advancement of its people strategy and corporate communications presence within the organization and across the membership. Since assuming leadership of HR in January 2017, O’Neill and her team have made outstanding progress in implementing Topco’s talent philosophy, including performance management, development and training and “fostering a culture of communication and continuous feedback,” the company adds.

“I am confident, that under Danell’s leadership, we will continue to advance our people strategy through the work being done with our employee value proposition, as well as by building stronger communication, collaboration and alignment across the business, and with our members,” said Randy Skoda, Topco’s president and CEO.

O’Neill joined Topco in 2013 as director of corporate communications. She was named VP of corporate communications in 2016 and expanded her role to VP, human resources and corporate communications in 2017. Previously, O’Neill was a managing partner of a consulting company. Prior to that, she was VP of corporate communications for Nielsen. O’Neill holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and public relations from Illinois State University.

Elk Grove Village, Illinois-based Topco Associates LLC is a $14 billion, privately held, member-owned company that provides aggregation, innovation and knowledge management solutions for its food industry member-owners and customers, including grocery retailers, wholesalers foodservice and pharmacy companies.

