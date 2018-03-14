Lucky Debuts First Ground-Up Lucky California Concept Store

Lucky Supermarkets today debuted the first all-new Lucky California grocery store in Dublin after the successful launch of its new concept stores in Daly City and Carmel.

With a square footage of approximately 47,000, the all-new Lucky California grocery store is located on 2840 Dublin Boulevard in the Fallon Gateway shopping center off of 580.

This is the first all-new grocery store that The Save Mart Cos., the parent company of Lucky Supermarkets, has debuted in nearly a decade.

“I’m excited to open our doors and offer our customers the all new shopping experience Lucky California brings,” said store manager Ann Bradford. “With this new location, Dublin shoppers will have a one-stop shop for all their meal solutions.”

“Lucky California is inspired by the Bay Area’s unique food culture and aims to bring people together around that shared love of food,” says the company. “Here, Lucky California will introduce customers to an entirely new grocery shopping experience that makes each trip an opportunity for discovery. From the fresh salad and hot soup stations to the ready-to-eat meals and fresh juice bar, Lucky California is infused with unique flavors, organic and better-for-you items.”

In addition to its expanded foodservice offering, Lucky California brews Peet’s Coffee and Tea and houses a Golden Gate Market section that offers customers a variety of local products with an emphasis placed on farms and producers from regions throughout Northern California and the Central Valley.

With 70 store locations, Lucky Supermarkets has been a presence in the the greater Bay Area for decades.

