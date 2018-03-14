VERC Enterprises Names Walker New VP Of Finance

VERC Enterprises recently named Ian Walker as its new VP of finance. He will assist in the guidance and management of the company with a focus on budget.

He joins VERC with more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, most recently as CFO for Stephanie’s Restaurant Group in Boston.

A graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire, with a bachelor’s degree in accounting, Walker also completed coursework as a Certified Financial Planner.

Jim Fitzgerald, new VERC president who began as VERC top finance officer, noted Walker has vast experience in cash management, financial reporting and accounting systems and believes Walker will be a valuable member of the VERC team.

VERC, headquartered in Duxbury, Massachusetts, is an independent chain of convenience stores and gasoline stations with locations in eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The company began with a single car wash in Marshfield, Massachusetts, and was founded by Eugene Vercollone. Two of his sons still run the company today—Leo, CEO, and Paul, SVP. The firm has more than 350 employees and is a leader in hiring those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Massachusetts Commission of the Blind and The ARC of Greater Plymouth has cited VERC Enterprises as a Best Places to Work, a Leader in Diversity and Employer of the Year.