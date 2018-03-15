Mi Pueblo Reemerges As Cardenas Markets Following Merger

Cardenas Markets LLC has completed the re-bannering of 15 Mi Pueblo stores to Cardenas Markets following last year’s merger of the two Hispanic grocery chains. The re-bannering began with the remodel of the Oakland, California, Mi Pueblo in December 2017. Today, the final two Mi Pueblo locations, in East Palo Alto and San Rafael, opened their doors as Cardenas stores.

“We have great customers and team members throughout Northern California, and we are very happy to bring a new shopping experience to the communities that we are fortunate enough to serve. We are just getting started,” said John Gomez, Cardenas CEO.

“Cardenas is known for providing customers with a wide assortment of high-quality products at a low price, keeping it competitive in the marketplace. Low prices coupled with Cardenas’ ability to offer grocery specialties such as bakery, ready-to-eat kitchen options, and made-from-scratch tortillas have proven highly popular among the community,” the company says.

Cardenas Markets, headquartered in Ontario, California, now has a total of 54 stores—47 stores under the Cardenas banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. In addition to its home state, Cardenas operates stores in Arizona and Nevada. The company to continue its expansion in California by opening additional stores in 2018.

