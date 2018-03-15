V&V Supremo Mexican Cheese Sweeps World Championship Awards

V&V Supremo Foods took home the gold at The World Championship Cheese Contest last week—a record-setting year for the event, with 3,402 entries from 26 countries. V&V won the gold, silver and bronze medals in the Latin American Melting Cheese class and has now won first place in the Latin American Melting Cheese class at the last three world contests: Chihuahua Cheese in 2014 and Oaxaca in 2016 and 2018.

V&V Supremo Queso Fresco claimed a silver medal in the Latin American Fresh Cheese class, and bronze for its Mexican 2-Cheese Blend.

“We are honored to receive these awards. It wouldn’t be possible without the commitment and daily effort of our employees at V&V Supremo and our cheese plant, Chula Vista Cheese Company. We have been producing the same high-quality Mexican style cheese our fathers started making over 50 years ago, and we are proud that we can carry on that tradition today,” said Philip Villasenor, integrator.

V&V Supremo Oaxaca Cheese, this year’s gold winner, is an old-style cheese originating from the south of Mexico. It is recognized for is stretchy curd with a semi-soft texture. It can be peeled and used for salads, sandwiches, eaten as string cheese or melted. Crafted from whole milk, it’s all natural with a flavor appealing to both kids and adults, the company says.

Chihuahua Cheese, the 2014 gold winner, is the No. 1 brand of shredded Mexican cheese in the U.S., according to V&V. Chihuahua Cheese has a rich, buttery flavor and can be used for Mexican quesadillas, enchiladas and other dishes.

Both V&V Supremo Oaxaca and Chihuahua Cheese are produced in Wisconsin at Chula Vista Cheese Co., owned by V&V.

Headquartered in Chicago, V&V is Mexican family owned and has been creating its cheeses for more than 50 years.

