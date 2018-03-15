World Centric Debuts Round, Compostable Pizza Box

World Centric has launched PizzaRound, a tree-free, plant-based, compostable container for takeout or delivery pizza. According the company, the circular container reduces packaging waste, labor and space needs as well as grease and sogginess that are common with traditional cardboard pizza boxes.

Made from 80 percent sugarcane and 20 percent bamboo—both renewable resources—the PizzaRound is made to offer sustainability advantages that support foodservice establishments’ efforts to minimize their environmental impact.

Other operational and customer benefits include:

Less packaging— No liners, tissue or plastic tents needed to keep the crust crisp, absorb grease or prevent damage to toppings

Labor and space savings— Eliminates the need to fold containers and provides nesting storage that reduces space needs

Better food performance— With improved heat retention, built-in grease grooves, and air vents as well as raised ‘dimples’ that help maintain crispness

Convenience features for consumers—Ovenable to 450 degrees for reheating, a removable top that doubles as a server and a dish, and cutting guides for perfect portioning

“The PizzaRound is the future of pizza boxes,” said World Pizza Champion Glenn Cybulski, who consulted World Centric on the design and tested its performance. “Takeout and delivery pizzas can now be hotter, crisper and free of the cardboard taste that often transfers to the pie in paper containers, reheated in the box they come in, and more sustainable and efficient for pizza restaurants at the same time. World Centric has reinvented everything except the pizza itself.”

The new PizzaRound box will expand World Centric’s line of plates, utensils, cups and other plant-based, certified compostable foodservice ware that already support restaurant operators nationwide and in Canada. These products help restaurateurs make an impact on the environment and support global giving, the company says.

“Our focus for the past 14 years has been to help the foodservice industry reduce waste and improve its stewardship of the earth,” said Mark Stephany, SVP of sales for World Centric. “Our new PizzaRound not only continues that initiative but also provides true functional innovations that make it possible to deliver a great-quality pizza from the oven to the customer’s house.”

The PizzaRound is available for 12-in. and 14-in. pizzas, with a 16-in. size to be added later this year. Custom imprinting also is available.

World Centric will be debuting the new PizzaRound at Booth #2607 at the International Pizza Expo running March 20-22 in Las Vegas.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Petaluma, California, World Centric provides certified compostable products for the foodservice industry to reduce environmental impact. World Centric has developed more than 250 foodservice and retail products across tableware, cutlery and food packaging. All of World Centric’s products are certified compostable and will turn to soil in commercial composting facilities. As a Certified B Corporation and California Benefit Corporation, World Centric says it upholds rigorous standards of social and environmental responsibility, and donates 25 percent of profits to organizations addressing social and environmental issues. The company allocated more than $1.2 million for donations in 2017.

Keep reading: