Valassis And RetailMeNot Partner To Rebrand RedPlum

Valassis and RetailMeNot Inc., both wholly owned subsidiaries of Harland Clarke Holdings, are rebranding Valassis’ RedPlum consumer-facing print portfolio, including direct mail and the free-standing insert (FSI) coupon book, to RetailMeNot Everyday.

The savings content found with RetailMeNot Everyday includes deals on consumer packaged goods, groceries, restaurants and other local discounts, which complement RetailMeNot’s presence in retail with digital coupons, cash back offers, discount gift cards and the Genie browser extension.

“This Valassis and RetailMeNot collaboration is an important milestone as we rebrand RedPlum, enabling our clients to extend their promotions across platforms and providing consumers with a single, powerful savings destination,” said Curtis Tingle, Chief Marketing Officer, Valassis.

“RetailMeNot is already top of mind in retail, and this partnership is another step in our continued mission to be the consumer’s ultimate savings resource, making it even easier for shoppers to access deals in all areas across their online and in-store shopping journeys,” said Marissa Tarleton, chief marketing officer, RetailMeNot Inc. “RetailMeNot’s strong awareness and breadth of retail savings combined with Valassis’ valuable in-store grocery and local offers creates a more robust experience for people looking to save.”

Together, the RetailMeNot Everyday weekly audience of up to 78 million households complements RetailMeNot’s digital audience of 53 million monthly website visits and 23 million monthly mobile unique visitors, the brand says, noting that retailers, brands and restaurants benefit in the following ways:

Scale of reach with the combined audiences;

Targeting capabilities, including hyper-local and personalized content;

Integrated media/multi-channel options, including print, web and mobile;

Ability to target shoppers throughout the shopping journey.

“This convergence of digital and physical media is a natural next step in the RetailMeNot and Valassis partnership,” said Tarleton. “It’s exciting for our business, benefitting shoppers and brands alike.”

“An increased inventory of offers and deals, spanning all categories, will bring significant value to a desirable group of active deal-seekers—a win for consumers, clients and our companies,” Tingle said. “This new brand is a natural extension of our intelligent media delivery, opening new doors for innovation and further application of our expertise in data and analytics.”

Keep reading: