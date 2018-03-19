BJ’s Wholesale Club has expanded its partnership with Instacart, with plans to offer same-day delivery services from all of its clubs, which are located in 16 states in the eastern U.S.

“We’re thrilled to bring same-day delivery to BJ’s shoppers,” said Rafeh Masood, SVP and chief digital officer. “BJ’s is focused on delivering unbeatable value and convenience to our members; the expanded partnership with Instacart gives members a new and easy way to shop the club without leaving their home.”

BJ’s members will have access to same-day delivery on thousands of items, including deli meats and cheeses, produce, meat and frozen foods in addition to household items like diapers, paper goods, nutritional supplements and pet products.

Members who place their orders will receive lower, member-only pricing, saving up to 25 percent or more on groceries compared to supermarket pricing. BJ’s also is the only major wholesale club to offer a full-service deli with the added convenience of same-day delivery in as little as one hour.

“Instacart proudly joined forces with BJ’s Wholesale Club in 2015 to offer same-day delivery,” said Andrew Nodes, Instacart’s VP of retail accounts. “We have seen an incredible response to the partnership and are thrilled to expand upon that partnership to be their exclusive partner bringing same-day delivery of BJ’s premium products to even more households across the U.S.”

Same-day delivery at BJ’S will be offered at all BJ’s clubs by the end of April and will offer a simplified fee model with low, in-club pricing for BJ’s members.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club operates 215 clubs and 133 BJ’s gas locations.

Founded in San Francisco in 2012, Instacart has scaled to more than 210 markets and partnered with retailers across North America.

Keep reading: